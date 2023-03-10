New Weapons In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought with it a host of exciting changes, and as usual, that also means the loot pool has once again been changed up. With a variety of new and returning weapons to find scattered across the map this season, we've taken the time to put together a full list so that you can plan out which guns you want to find and use this go-around.

New weapons

These weapons are brand-new for Chapter 4 Season 2.

Kinetic Blade

The Kinetic Blade is a brand-new melee addition to the weapon pool. This katana grants you knockback and dash attacks that make it heaps of fun to use in close-quarters combat.

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is fully automatic and silenced, making it rather deadly--especially if you score the Mythic version from defeating Highcard.

Havoc Pump Shotgun

The Havoc Pump Shotgun hits hard and should make a great addition to most aggressive players' kits. You can score a Mythic version from vaults, too.

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

The Overclocked Pulse Rifle is a powerful Mythic weapon that can only be obtained when a certain POI rifts in, as teased by Epic. We're actively investigating this now.

Returning weapons

These weapons were available in Chapter 4 Season 1 and are sticking around for Season 2.

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic)

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle (Exotic)

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic)

Heisted Run 'N' Gun SMG (Exotic)

Heisted Blink Mag SMG (Exotic)

Unvaulted weapons

These weapons were available in past seasons and have made a return in Chapter 4 Season 2.

Cobra DMR

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Dragon's Breath Sniper

Combat Shotgun

Vaulted weapons

These weapons have been vaulted in Chapter 4 Season 2 and are therefore no longer in the loot pool.

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle

DMR

Machine SMG

Thunder Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Ex-Caliber Rifle

Primal Flame Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Find everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 here.