New Weapons In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought with it a host of exciting changes, and as usual, that also means the loot pool has once again been changed up. With a variety of new and returning weapons to find scattered across the map this season, we've taken the time to put together a full list so that you can plan out which guns you want to find and use this go-around.

New weapons

These weapons are brand-new for Chapter 4 Season 2.

Kinetic Blade

The Kinetic Blade is a brand-new melee addition to the weapon pool. This katana grants you knockback and dash attacks that make it heaps of fun to use in close-quarters combat.

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is fully automatic and silenced, making it rather deadly--especially if you score the Mythic version from defeating Highcard.

Havoc Pump Shotgun

The Havoc Pump Shotgun hits hard and should make a great addition to most aggressive players' kits. You can score a Mythic version from vaults, too.

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

The Overclocked Pulse Rifle is a powerful Mythic weapon that can only be obtained when a certain POI rifts in, as teased by Epic. We're actively investigating this now.

Returning weapons

These weapons were available in Chapter 4 Season 1 and are sticking around for Season 2.

  • Maven Auto Shotgun
  • Red-Eye Assault Rifle
  • Twin Mag SMG
  • Tactical Pistol
  • Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic)
  • Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle (Exotic)
  • Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic)
  • Heisted Run 'N' Gun SMG (Exotic)
  • Heisted Blink Mag SMG (Exotic)

Unvaulted weapons

These weapons were available in past seasons and have made a return in Chapter 4 Season 2.

  • Cobra DMR
  • Heavy Sniper Rifle
  • Dragon's Breath Sniper
  • Combat Shotgun

Vaulted weapons

These weapons have been vaulted in Chapter 4 Season 2 and are therefore no longer in the loot pool.

  • Assault Rifle
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • DMR
  • Machine SMG
  • Thunder Shotgun
  • Heavy Shotgun
  • Ex-Caliber Rifle
  • Primal Flame Bow
  • Primal Stink Bow

Find everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 here.

