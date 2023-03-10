New Weapons In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items
There's a nice blend of old and new weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought with it a host of exciting changes, and as usual, that also means the loot pool has once again been changed up. With a variety of new and returning weapons to find scattered across the map this season, we've taken the time to put together a full list so that you can plan out which guns you want to find and use this go-around.
New weapons
These weapons are brand-new for Chapter 4 Season 2.
Kinetic Blade
The Kinetic Blade is a brand-new melee addition to the weapon pool. This katana grants you knockback and dash attacks that make it heaps of fun to use in close-quarters combat.
Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle
The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is fully automatic and silenced, making it rather deadly--especially if you score the Mythic version from defeating Highcard.
Havoc Pump Shotgun
The Havoc Pump Shotgun hits hard and should make a great addition to most aggressive players' kits. You can score a Mythic version from vaults, too.
Overclocked Pulse Rifle
The Overclocked Pulse Rifle is a powerful Mythic weapon that can only be obtained when a certain POI rifts in, as teased by Epic. We're actively investigating this now.
Returning weapons
These weapons were available in Chapter 4 Season 1 and are sticking around for Season 2.
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Red-Eye Assault Rifle
- Twin Mag SMG
- Tactical Pistol
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic)
- Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle (Exotic)
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic)
- Heisted Run 'N' Gun SMG (Exotic)
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG (Exotic)
Unvaulted weapons
These weapons were available in past seasons and have made a return in Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Cobra DMR
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Dragon's Breath Sniper
- Combat Shotgun
Vaulted weapons
These weapons have been vaulted in Chapter 4 Season 2 and are therefore no longer in the loot pool.
- Assault Rifle
- Burst Assault Rifle
- DMR
- Machine SMG
- Thunder Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Ex-Caliber Rifle
- Primal Flame Bow
- Primal Stink Bow
Find everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 here.
