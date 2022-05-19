New WB Boss Wants More Harry Potter Content For HBO Max - Report

David Zaslav, the head of the recently formed media giant Warner Bros. Discovery, is making a push to create more Harry Potter content, it seems. The Wall Street Journal reported that Zaslav is "looking to make fresh Harry Potter-related content" for HBO Max going forward.

Zaslav is reportedly planning to meet with series creator J.K. Rowling in the coming weeks to discuss the possibility of more Harry Potter content. No further details were revealed about what the potential new Harry Potter projects might be, if they do indeed come to fruition.

Zaslav was one of the key players in the combining of WarnerMedia and Discovery in April 2022 to create Warner Bros. Discovery, which he now heads up.

Before that deal, previous management also reportedly had an interested in creating more Harry Potter content for HBO Max. It was reported in January 2021 that HBO Max was looking to develop a live-action Harry Potter series, though whether or not it's still happening is unclear.

The eight mainline Harry Potter films made more than $7 billion at the global box office, and the franchise remains a juggernaut, even with the latest Fantastic Beasts movie coming up short.

Rowling has made controversial comments about gender and identity, but she remains a powerful player with her franchise. It's understood that Rowling "controls the franchise and has a say in everything involving the property." If you'd like to know more, read about why Rowling's statements have been hurtful to the trans community.

A new video game, Hogwarts Legacy, is also on the way for this year.