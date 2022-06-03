New Updated Bomb Squad Mode Coming To Garena Free Fire

Despite not overtaking pop culture as much as comparable battle royale games like Fortnite, Garena Free Fire has enjoyed an impressive run of success on mobile devices. It was the most-downloaded mobile game of 2021 according to SensorTower, beating out games like PUBG Mobile.

Continuing its impressive grip on the mobile battle royale market, Garena Free Fire has announced a new Bomb Squad mode. This is not the first time the game has featured a Bomb Squad mode, which shrinks the playfield and player count and changes the goals, but this new version changes and hopefully improves things.

The new Bomb Squad mode redesigns the interface and places two teams of five players against one another with one team guarding a bomb while the other attempts to defuse it--a familiar task for Counter-Strike players.

You can start playing this mode today, June 3, and starting on June 10, the new Bomb Squad map El Pastelo will become available. Also starting today are daily warm-up missions that award tokens to teams that survive longer than 10, 15, and 30 minutes. Starting June 10, with the release of the new map, and going until June 16, will be the ultimate challenge. during that time players can earn additional rewards like the exclusive Ballin' n Brawlin Baseball Bat.

Gallery

Free Fire is available to download on iOS and Android, but an enhanced, high-definition version, Free Fire MAX, is also available on iOS and Android.