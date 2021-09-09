New Twisted Metal Game In "Early" Development - Report

A new Twisted Metal game is in development, according to a report from reporter Jeff Grubb that was backed up by VGC's sources. Grubb said on the latest episode of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb's GrubbSnax that a new Twisted Metal game is in early development alongside the new TV show from the writers of Deadpool.

"I think Twisted Metal is in the works but it may still be a ways off, so I think we're early," Grubb said, via VGC.

The game may or may not show up during the PlayStation Showcase today, September 9, Grubb said. He added that Twisted Metal creator David Jaffe, who has since left PlayStation, is likely not involved in the rumored new game.

It remains to be seen which studio might be working on the new Twisted Metal game, if it is indeed real and happening. 2012's Twisted Metal reboot from Jaffe's since-closed Eat Sleep Play studio is the latest entry in the vehicular combat series.

Grubb went on to say that the new Twisted Metal game seems to signal a shift from Sony towards taking a more synergistic approach to its franchises with respect to their transmedia opportunities.

A Twisted Metal TV show from the writers of Deadpool is in the works, and Grubb said, "There is a prestige attached to Hollywood and prestige television that I think Sony is craving a bit, but also it's good business. If you look at what happened with The Witcher and Netflix, The Witcher 3 had its second-best year since its last year when the show debuted."

Will Arnett is rumored to be voicing Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal TV show, but no official announcements have come down yet.

One of the ways Sony is looking to grow the PlayStation business and help its franchises reach a wider audience is by making movies and TV shows based on its series. As part of Sony's latest Corporate Strategy meeting, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said the company currently has 10 projects in the works.

"We will continue to strengthen the experience for our community through collaboration with partners and across Sony Group. One especially noteworthy collaboration is in our ongoing work with Sony Pictures to adapt key game IP for film and TV entertainment with 10 projects currently in various stages of development," Ryan said.

Sony's PlayStation Showcase event kicks off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET today, September 9, so check back soon with GameSpot for all the details on the PS5 announcements.