New Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX Video Promises "Bigger And Better"

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters this week, and one more promo video has been released. It highlights the movie's IMAX 3D release, and sees director Michael Bay and his team get very excited about the size of the film on large format IMAX screens. Check it out below:

This video follows the final trailer for the film, which was released earlier this month. You can also check out earlier teasers here, here and here.

Bay has previously stated that this will be his last movie in the series, and now star Mark Wahlberg has revealed that he is also finished with the franchise. "This is the last one," he said, via Digital Spy. "This is the last Transformers. Michael Bay has vowed that this is it. So I get my life back."

The series is to continue however, with a Bumblebee spinoff film in the works. Last week it was reported that the movie would be set in 1980s, and will be aimed at a younger audience that the main films.

Transformers: The Last Knight also stars Isabela Moner, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, and John Goodman. It is released on June 23, 2017.