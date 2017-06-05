New Transformers 5 Trailer Delivers Knights, Nazis, And Moon Action

Transformers: The Last Knight is now two weeks away from release, and another trailer has landed. This one puts the emphasis on epic action rather than plot or dialogue, and throws knights, Nazis, and intergalactic spectacle into the mix. Check it out below:

This is the fourth trailer for the film. The most recent was released in April, and you can check out earlier teasers here and here.

The movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, and John Goodman. It is directed by Michael Bay, who has previously stated that this will be his last movie in the series. The franchise is to continue however, with a Bumblebee spinoff movie in the works.

In a recent interview with Empire, producer Ian Bryce spoke about how The Last Knight would differ from previous films in the series. "There's a new scale of story and character in this one," he said. "It's a bit different this time because I think some of what Mike is known for is what we call spitting metal, cars being ratcheted. There's quite a bit less of that this time. There's definitely some car stuff, but we're probably a bit less focused on that this time.

"He's moved his action into a different place. The knights battle at the beginning is utterly different, we've never done that before. The third act stuff, there's something physically happening within our planetary system that has not been seen before to the extent that we're doing it. There are aerial elements, ground elements, underwater elements. It's visually new."

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters on June 23.