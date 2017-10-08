New Trailer For Stephen King Multiverse TV Show Is Packed With References

A trailer for Castle Rock, the new Stephen King TV show worked on by Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams' production company Bad Robot, has arrived. The short-but-sweet trailer sets up the psychological thriller series. The show is set in the "Stephen King multiverse," and you'll spot references to some of King's best-known works in this trailer such as It, Cujo, and Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption.

Castle Rock is described as a "first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories."

The show stars Bill Skarsgard, who recently won praise for his portray of Pennywise the clown in the King movie It. Sissy Spacek, who played Carrie in the 1976 Stephen King movie of the same name, also appears in Castle Rock. The show premieres in 2018, exclusively on Hulu.

This isn't the first time Abrams and King have teamed up for a Hulu series, as they worked together for 2016's JFK time-travelling drama 11.22.63.

Castle Rock is the name of the fictional Maine town that many of King's works have referenced over the years.