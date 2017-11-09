  1. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2's Last Jedi Single-Player And Multiplayer Content Revealed
New Titanfall Game Confirmed; EA Buys Titanfall Developer Respawn - GS News Roundup

Titanfall in 3... 2... 1...

GameSpot News, the most popular way to watch news in video form on GameSpot dot com, is here once more with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd and OH MY GOSH BREAKING NEWS!

Call of Duty: WW2 Could Have Been Completely Different

Everyone seems to be digging the latest Call of Duty, which went back to its World War 2 roots. But it’s come to light that developer Sledgehammer games didn’t always want to take that route, and that we could have had something on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. Tune in to find out what that is!

Nintendo Switch Gets First Video Streaming App

One critique of the Switch during its launch period was that it didn’t have any video streaming apps available. With so many people using services like Netflix and HBO Now, it was frankly, a little baffling. But finally, the first app is live and available! Is it your favourite service?

EA Acquires Titanfall Developer Respawn Entertainment

Wow! This one came out as we were recording today’s episode. The video game publishing giant today confirmed that it forked over a bunch of money to acquire the studio started by ex-Infinity Ward devs. In addition, we learned what kind of projects they’re working on… can you guess what they are?

That’s all for GameSpot News today, what got you most excited? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
