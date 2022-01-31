New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Shows Off Graveborn And Spore Warden Classes

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got a new trailer today that showed off the remaining two classes that you'll be able to choose from when you start your adventure, as well as more details on its customizable multiclass system.

If you choose the Graveborn class, you'll be playing as a glass cannon who can sacrifice their health to do devastating dark magic attacks. Reaper of Bones is a skill that allows Graveborn to gain increased magical power and life-stealing abilities as their health drains, while their companion Demi-Lich casts its own unique attacks, triggers kill-skills, and summons minions whenever a spell is activated.

The Spore Warden uses nature as a weapon, summoning tornadoes and launching volleys of arcane arrows into enemy lines alongside their toxin-spewing mushroom companion. This class specializes in guns and can significantly boost the abilities of their companions, as well as slow down advancing enemies with Frost tornadoes.

Unlike the Borderlands games that locked you into a single role, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a multiclass system that allows for the combination of two classes. The game will start with you choosing one of the six available roles--Brr-Zerker, Clawbringer, Graveborn, Spellshot, Spore Warden, or Stabbomancer--and a secondary class option will be available later in the game. Each class is defined by a permanent Class Feat, two iconic Action Skills to choose between, and a skill tree loaded with passive abilities.

While the March 25 release date isn't too far off, you can get an idea of Gearbox's approach to fantasy with Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragonkeep. Originally one of the DLC campaigns for Borderlands 2, Gearbox repackaged it last year as a standalone adventure. If your PS Plus subscription is up to date, it'll be available as one of February's free games on that service.