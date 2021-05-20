New TimeSplitters Game Coming From Original Developers

The TimeSplitters series is back. Deep Silver has announced the creation of a new studio that will be tasked with developing a new entry in the series.

According to a press release, "key original members" from the team at Free Radical Design--the studio that originally developed the series--are coming back, including Steve Ellis and David Doak. The new studio is called ... Free Radical Design.

The TimeSplitters series debuted in 2000 and saw two additional sequels, but fans have been waiting a long time for a new entry.

"It's this unique style that earned the TimeSplitters series a large and passionate following who will, without doubt, be excited by the formation of Deep Silver’s latest studio and will look forward to learning more as the franchise moves forward," Deep Silver's Paul Nicholls said.

Ellis, who is the studio development director at the new Free Radical Design, added: "To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible.

"While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future."

Development on the new TimeSplitters has not begun it; work is expected to begin in the coming months. For now, the new Free Radical is spending its time and energy on building the studio, which will be based in the Nottingham UK area.

It's also confirmed that Free Radical Design will be a subsidiary of Deep Silver. Koch Media, which owns Deep Silver, acquired the TimeSplitters IP in 2018.

A fourth TimeSplitters game was announced back in 2007, although it was never officially revealed, and Crytek confirmed back in 2012 that the game was not in development. Despite that, the developers behind the series say it is still commonly requested by fans, and the developers themselves still have "a lot of love" for it.