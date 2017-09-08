New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Arrives, Watch Here

Tonight during the NFL kickoff on Thursday Night Football, Marvel aired a new TV spot for this year's Thor: Ragnarok. Titled the "Contender" spot, the trailer is packed with action and a lighter, sillier moment between Thor and Hulk. Check it out below:

Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Cate Blanchett plays the villainous Hela, Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, and Jeff Goldblum appears as immortal games-playing Grandmaster.

Ragnarok comes to theaters on November 3, 2017. What do you make of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!