New Thor Movie Continues To Dominate The Box Office

Thor: Ragnarok is still on top in US and Canadian theaters. Box office estimates supplied by Entertainment Weekly for the November 10-12 weekend show that Ragnarok is poised to make a $56.6 million during its second weekend, to hold to No. 1 by a wide margin.

That's down 54 percent compared to its opening-weekend haul of $121 million, but a dropoff is expected. With this weekend's figures accounted for, Ragnarok has now made $211.6 million in the US alone after just 10 days. Internationally, Ragnarok has now made $438.5 million after adding $75.9 million this weekend.

Ragnarok was praised by critics and fans, picking up a very strong A CinemaScore rating that surely helped the movie perform well in its second weekend.

Rounding out the top five films at US and Canadian theaters this weekend were Daddy's Home 2 ($30 million), Murder on the Orient Express ($28.2 million), A Bad Moms Christmas ($11.5 million), and Jigsaw ($3.4 million).

Also of note is the new film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri, a dark comedy by In Bruges director Martin McDonagh. The film had a limited release this weekend, bringing in $320,000 from only four locations, for an average per-theater take of $80,000. The movie stars Frances McDormand as a mother who takes matters into her own hands after local police can't make progress in finding her daughter's murderer.

Below are the top 10 movies at the US and Canadian box office for November 10-12.