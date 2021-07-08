New The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Trailer Shows Off 60 FPS

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is coming to Switch, as announced previously in Nintendo's February Direct. Ahead of the impending release, Nintendo dropped another new trailer.

In contrast to the first trailer released in February's Direct, the trailer below shows more of Ghirahim--the main villain who tries to kidnap Zelda. Also noticeable is Skyward Sword's new framerate of 60 FPS, making the game look smoother and graphically better.

The HD version will differ from the original with quality-of-life improvements including smoother motion control through Joy-Con sticks, with an alternate option of a button-only interface. The original Skyward Sword game was built heavily around the Wii Remote and Nunchuck, and the gameplay suffered from the controllers' lack of stable sensitivity and accuracy.

A previous Skyward Sword trailer also showed other improvements like skippable cutscenes, a better frame rate, and the ability to fast forward through dialogue.

The Switch port of Skyward Sword will launch on July 16 for $60. A Zelda-themed set of Joy-Cons and a Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo figure will also accompany the game's release.

In other Zelda news, everyone's eagerly anticipated Breath of The Wild sequel is still shrouded under much mystery. What we know is that the game is in-progress and Nintendo is a targeting a Breath of The Wild 2022 release.