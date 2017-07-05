New The Evil Within 2 Gameplay Clips Revealed

The Evil Within 2 is the much-anticipated next game from Bethesda and Resident Evil creator Shinji Makami. Now Bethesda is showing off some more of the survival-horror action from the upcoming sequel to 2014's The Evil Within.

The game was demoed at E3 2017, where Bethesda showed off three in-game locations to demonstrate "a sliver of the horror that awaits Sebastian." The plot revolves around Sebastian's fight to save the daughter he thought he lost three years ago. Check out some of the gameplay in the gifs below, and watch our interview with the game's creators on how they're using the "secrets of survival-horror" to create a truly scary experience.

The original Evil Within was lauded for its striking atmosphere, tense combat, and as our reviewer Shaun McInnis said in his review, "a slow, sustained, and deeply pervasive sense of dread that sets your mind racing at crunch of glass beneath your feet and every distant groan from an unseen enemy." In 2016, Bethesda hinted The Evil Within did well enough commercially to warrant a sequel.

The Evil Within 2 will be released on October 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out our full coverage of the game here, including the announcement and initial gameplay trailers, and read more about all of Bethesda's announcements at E3 2017 in our full roundup of the Bethesda press conference's here.