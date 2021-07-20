New Tetris, Monster Hunter Stories Coming To Apple Arcade

Apple announced a pair of games coming to its Apple Arcade subscription service, one a twist on an old classic and the other a port of a recent Japanese RPG. Tetris Beat and Monster Hunter Stories will join the service soon.

Tetris Beat is branded as an Apple Original from developer N3twork. It merges the familiar Tetris block-stacking gameplay with rhythm mechanics, including a soundtrack with tracks from Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, and CINTHIE. Dropping your Tetriminos to the beat will build up your combo chain. You can also play the traditional way in Marathon mode, where you can choose the soundtrack.

Monster Hunter Stories is a port of the 2017 spin-off RPG from Capcom. Instead of a standard action-oriented Monster Hunter game, in which you stalk monsters for their precious hides, Stories is a bit more animal-friendly as you forge kinships with "Monsties" and hatch eggs. It was followed up by the recently released Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that costs $5 per month for a wide library of mobile games on iOS devices, as well as through Apple TV. Games featured on Apple Arcade are free from ads or microtransactions. In spring, Apple gave the service a refresh that included App Store Greats and Timeless Classics, two new categories that capture particularly popular mobile games as well as adaptations of popular board and card games. That big spring refresh also came alongside the launch of some other anticipated Apple Arcade games like Fantasian and World of Demons.