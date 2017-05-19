New Tekken 7 Trailer Sets Up Characters' Stories

The latest entry in Bandai Namco's long-running fighting series, Tekken 7, is two weeks away from its worldwide release, and the publisher has set the stage for the game's launch with a new story trailer.

The video gives fans a preview of Tekken 7's plot, which sees the Mishima Clan's 20-year blood feud come to its climactic conclusion. As you'd expect from a series about martial arts, honor, and betrayal, the trailer features plenty of military-grade weaponry and earth-shaking explosions (though, sadly, no boxing kangaroos). You can watch the full video at the top of this story.

Before Tekken 7 brings the Mishimas' saga to a close, Bandai Namco is letting players catch up on the story so far with a series of humorous 8-bit trailers. The first installment covers the beginning of the clan's feud from the original Tekken through to 1998's Tekken 3.

Tekken 7 releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 2. We recently had a chance to speak with series producer Katsuhiro Harada, touching on a number of topics from rage-quitting to possible guest characters.