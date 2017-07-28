New Tekken 7 Character And DLC Available Now

Bandai Namco has released a new batch of DLC for Tekken 7. Players can now add another fighter to their roster, as well as a variety of items and outfits based on the company's Taiko Drum Master series.

The new fighter that players can purchase today is the vampiric Eliza, who initially debuted in Tekken Revolution. Bandai Namco had previously offered Eliza as a downloadable bonus for those who pre-ordered Tekken 7, but now she's available for all players to purchase for $5. You can watch a video of Eliza in action above.

In addition to Eliza, players can now download the humorous Taiko no Tatsujin DLC pack for free. The pack contains 10 items based on the rhythm series, including a t-shirt, health gauge skins, and various effects. You can see screenshots of the Taiko items above.

Tekken 7's first major DLC arrives sometime in August and reintroduces the classic game mode Tekken Bowl, a 10-pin bowling minigame. Bandai Namco also revealed the next DLC character coming to the game at the fighting game tournament Evo earlier this month: Geese Howard from the Fatal Fury series is joining Tekken 7's roster this winter.

