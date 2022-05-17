New Techland RPG Story Helmed By Writer Of The Best Witcher 3 Quest

The mind behind the Bloody Baron questline is now in charge of Techland's new open-world adventure.

With Dying Light 2 now out in the wild, developer Techland is moving its attention to a new open-world fantasy RPG, announcing a few veteran developers which have already signed to the project.

A notable name signed onto the game is narrative director Karolina Stachyra, who contributed story elements to the Witcher trilogy. In particular, Stachrya is credited with writing the heralded Bloody Baron questline from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Other names confirmed for the new game's development team include:

  • Arkadiusz Borowik - Narrative Lead (The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt)
  • Mario Maltezos - Creative Director (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Mad Max)
  • David McClure - Lead Game Designer (Deathloop)
  • Bartosz Ochman - Open World Director (Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt)
  • Kevin Quaid - Lead Animator (Horizon Zero Dawn and The Frozen Wilds DLC)
  • Marcin Surosz - Lead UI/UX Designer (formerly with People Can Fly)

No other information was given about the game other than Techland has begun hiring more staff for the project. The news comes one week after the developer announced Dying Light 2's first story DLC would be delayed to September. Techland is no stranger to delays, as its 2015 project Hellraid was eventually put on hold before becoming a story DLC expansion for the original Dying Light.

