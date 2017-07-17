New Switch Screenshots Of Fire Emblem Warriors Released

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have released a few new images of Fire Emblem Warriors, the upcoming Dynasty Warriors-style Fire Emblem spinoff for Switch. The images were shared on the game's Japanese website and show off some of the playable heroes who come from the series' first 3DS installment, Fire Emblem Awakening.

In particular, the new screenshots give fans another look at Robin, Frederick, Lissa, and Lucina, who were initially revealed in the game's latest trailer. According to that video, the heroes find themselves lost in an unfamiliar forest when they encounter Rowan and Lianna, the original twin protagonists of Fire Emblem Warriors. While the screenshots don't depict any new battle scenes, they do give fans a glimpse at how some of the classic characters will play in Warriors; Lissa, for example, wields an axe despite primarily being a healer in Awakening, while the knight Frederick is shown on horseback. You can see the images below.

Koei Tecmo has said that Fire Emblem Warriors features a larger selection of playable characters than the first installment of any Warriors collaboration. The game's roster is primarily taken from three specific installments: Awakening, Fates, and Shadow Dragon. Other characters who have been confirmed for the title so far include Marth, Chrom, Xander, Ryoma, and Corrin.

Fire Emblem Warriors is slated to launch later this year. The game will also be released on New 3DS. You can watch nine minutes of gameplay footage of Fire Emblem Warriors here. Additionally, a new mainline installment in the series has been announced for Switch and will arrive sometime in 2018.