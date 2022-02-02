New Switch eShop Sales Are Live - Check Out The Best Deals

Dozens of Bandai Namco and Ubisoft games are currently discounted on the Nintendo Switch eShop, including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Little Nightmares 2, and Tales of Vesperia. You'll also find a selection of bundles featuring classic Namco titles, such as Pac-Man and Galaga.

Many of the games in the eShop sale are a few years old, but they're seeing steep discounts. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, for example, is available for just $10--reduced from its usual $50. The same goes for Dragon Ball FighterZ, which is also marked down to $10 from $60.

If you're looking for recent releases, but sure to check out Just Dance 2022 or Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, both of which are available at great prices. You could also look at Trials Rising, which is one of the newest games on sale (despite launching in 2019) and is currently listed at $6.

Ubisoft is also discounting the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle to $20. If you haven't yet played the strange spin-off strategy game, now is the perfect time to dive in. A sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, is expected to release sometime this year on Switch.

We've rounded up the standout deals below, but make sure to take a peek at the full sale on the eShop.

Best deals on the Nintendo eShop