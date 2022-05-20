The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Switch eShop Sale Is Live: Check Out The Best Deals
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Rayman Legends are featured in the savings.
If you're looking for something to play this weekend on Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft has kicked off a new sale on the Switch eShop. Ubisoft's Mega May Sale is live until June 1 and features deals on a wide variety of the studio's games, including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Trials Rising, and multiple Assassin's Creed games.
The Assassin's Creed titles are the main highlights here. You can snag the Ezio Collection--which comes with three games--for only $28. You can also pick up the Rebel Collection featuring Black Flag and Rogue for only $15. Meanwhile, the remastered version of Assassin's Creed III is also on sale for $15.
Card and board games fans, in particular, should give the sale a closer look, as you'll find various forms of UNO on sale, alongside Wheel of Fortune, Risk Global Domination, and Trivial Pursuit Live.
Other highlights in the sale include Starlink: Battle for Atlas for $12, Trials Rising for $6, and a compilation featuring Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War for only $7.
All available discounts can be found on the eShop's official website, although we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.
Best Ubisoft deals on Switch eShop
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection -- $28 (
$40)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered -- $15 (
$40)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection -- $15 (
$40)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War -- $7 ($
30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God -- $7 ($
15)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm -- $7 ($
15)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods -- $7 ($
15)
- Jeopardy -- $8 ($
20)
- Just Dance 2021 -- $25 ($
50)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Gold Edition -- $20 ($
80)
- Risk Global Domination -- $8 ($
20)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas -- $12 (
$60)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole -- $15 ($
60)
- Trials Rising -- $6 ($
20)
- Trivial Pursuit Live -- $8 ($
20)
- UNO -- $4 (
$10)
- Wheel of Fortune -- $8 ($
20)
