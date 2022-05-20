The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

New Switch eShop Sale Is Live: Check Out The Best Deals

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Rayman Legends are featured in the savings.

By and on

Comments

If you're looking for something to play this weekend on Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft has kicked off a new sale on the Switch eShop. Ubisoft's Mega May Sale is live until June 1 and features deals on a wide variety of the studio's games, including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Trials Rising, and multiple Assassin's Creed games.

The Assassin's Creed titles are the main highlights here. You can snag the Ezio Collection--which comes with three games--for only $28. You can also pick up the Rebel Collection featuring Black Flag and Rogue for only $15. Meanwhile, the remastered version of Assassin's Creed III is also on sale for $15.

Card and board games fans, in particular, should give the sale a closer look, as you'll find various forms of UNO on sale, alongside Wheel of Fortune, Risk Global Domination, and Trivial Pursuit Live.

Other highlights in the sale include Starlink: Battle for Atlas for $12, Trials Rising for $6, and a compilation featuring Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War for only $7.

All available discounts can be found on the eShop's official website, although we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.

See all deals on Switch eShop

Best Ubisoft deals on Switch eShop

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)