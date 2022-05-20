New Switch eShop Sale Is Live: Check Out The Best Deals

If you're looking for something to play this weekend on Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft has kicked off a new sale on the Switch eShop. Ubisoft's Mega May Sale is live until June 1 and features deals on a wide variety of the studio's games, including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Trials Rising, and multiple Assassin's Creed games.

The Assassin's Creed titles are the main highlights here. You can snag the Ezio Collection--which comes with three games--for only $28. You can also pick up the Rebel Collection featuring Black Flag and Rogue for only $15. Meanwhile, the remastered version of Assassin's Creed III is also on sale for $15.

Card and board games fans, in particular, should give the sale a closer look, as you'll find various forms of UNO on sale, alongside Wheel of Fortune, Risk Global Domination, and Trivial Pursuit Live.

Other highlights in the sale include Starlink: Battle for Atlas for $12, Trials Rising for $6, and a compilation featuring Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War for only $7.

All available discounts can be found on the eShop's official website, although we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.

Best Ubisoft deals on Switch eShop