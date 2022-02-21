New Switch eShop Sale Includes Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil, And More

Dozens of popular Capcom games are getting price cuts on the Switch eShop, including Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 4, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. There's also a handful of 3DS games on sale-- and with its eShop going offline next year, now's a great time to finish building your library.

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition is seeing an $18 discount, although it's not the only Monster Hunter game on sale. You'll also find Monster Hunter Stories: Wings of Ruin available for just $40. A bunch of DLC for the spin-off is also included in the event, such as outfit and hairstyle bundles.

Most of the games in the Resident Evil series is also on sale too, with Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6 all listed for less than $15 each. The same goes for Devil May Cry--with most entries now available for $10 or less.

If you're looking for some retro gaming, consider checking out the Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack. This comes in three different varieties, each with a different assortment of games such as Street Fighter 2 and Bionic Commando.

The full catalog can be found over on the Switch eShop, but we've highlighted a few of our favorites below.

The best deals on Switch eShop