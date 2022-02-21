The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Switch eShop Sale Includes Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil, And More
You'll also find several classic Capcom games and bundles on sale.
Dozens of popular Capcom games are getting price cuts on the Switch eShop, including Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 4, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. There's also a handful of 3DS games on sale-- and with its eShop going offline next year, now's a great time to finish building your library.
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition is seeing an $18 discount, although it's not the only Monster Hunter game on sale. You'll also find Monster Hunter Stories: Wings of Ruin available for just $40. A bunch of DLC for the spin-off is also included in the event, such as outfit and hairstyle bundles.
Most of the games in the Resident Evil series is also on sale too, with Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6 all listed for less than $15 each. The same goes for Devil May Cry--with most entries now available for $10 or less.
If you're looking for some retro gaming, consider checking out the Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack. This comes in three different varieties, each with a different assortment of games such as Street Fighter 2 and Bionic Commando.
The full catalog can be found over on the Switch eShop, but we've highlighted a few of our favorites below.
The best deals on Switch eShop
-
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1
-- $12 ($
15)
-
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2
-- $12 ($
15)
-
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3
-- $12 ($
15)
-
Devil May Cry
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Devil May Cry 2
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
-- $12 ($
20)
-
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
-- $15 ($
30)
-
Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection
-- $20 ($
30)
-
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
-- $20 ($
30)
-
Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
-- $6 ($
20)
-
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
-- $16 ($
40)
-
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
-- $52 ($
70)
-
Monster Hunter Stories: Wings of Ruin
-- $40 ($
60)
-
Onimusha: Warlords
-- $8 ($
20)
-
Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D
-- $5 ($
20)
-
Resident Evil
-- $13 ($
20)
-
Resident Evil 0
-- $13 ($
20)
-
Resident Evil 4
-- $15 ($
20)
-
Resident Evil 5
-- $15 ($
20)
-
Resident Evil 6
-- $15 ($
20)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In February 2022
- Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 5 Free Games This Month
- Best PlayStation Deals In February 2022
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation