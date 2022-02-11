New Switch eShop Sale Includes Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, And More

Microsoft has plans to bring more Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch, but several of the publisher's best-selling titles are already on the eShop--and from now until February 20, most of them are seeing steep price cuts. This includes Diablo II: Resurrected, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, among others.

The sale is a bit smaller than others we've seen on the eShop, but most of the games are highly reviewed and released in the past few years. If you're yet to play Diablo II or Diablo III, consider checking out the Diablo Prime Evil Collection. This includes both the recently released Diablo II: Resurrected and the Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

Crash Bandicoot titles are heavily featured in the savings, with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time all seeing solid discounts. The $100 Crash Bandicoot: Crashiversary Bundle is also marked down to just $60, offering five Crash games at a surprisingly low price.

Best deals on Switch eShop