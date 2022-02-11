The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Switch eShop Sale Includes Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, And More
Diablo II: Resurrected, Crash Bandicoot 4, and several other games are getting big discounts.
Microsoft has plans to bring more Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch, but several of the publisher's best-selling titles are already on the eShop--and from now until February 20, most of them are seeing steep price cuts. This includes Diablo II: Resurrected, Overwatch Legendary Edition, and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, among others.
The sale is a bit smaller than others we've seen on the eShop, but most of the games are highly reviewed and released in the past few years. If you're yet to play Diablo II or Diablo III, consider checking out the Diablo Prime Evil Collection. This includes both the recently released Diablo II: Resurrected and the Diablo III: Eternal Collection.
Crash Bandicoot titles are heavily featured in the savings, with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time all seeing solid discounts. The $100 Crash Bandicoot: Crashiversary Bundle is also marked down to just $60, offering five Crash games at a surprisingly low price.
Best deals on Switch eShop
-
The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection
-- $15 ($
30)
-
Blizzard Arcade Collection
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
-- $30 ($
40)
-
Crash Bandicoot: Crashiversary Bundle
-- $60 ($
100)
-
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Crash Bandicoot: Quadrilogy Bundle
-- $42 ($
70)
-
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
-- $16 ($
40)
-
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Nitros Oxide Edition
-- $24 ($
60)
-
Diablo II: Resurrected
-- $30 ($
40)
-
Diablo Prime Evil Collection
-- $39 ($
60)
-
Overwatch Legendary Edition
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
-- $22 ($
40)
-
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: Digital Deluxe
-- $30 ($
50)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In February 2022
- Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 5 Free Games This Month
- Best PlayStation Deals In February 2022
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation