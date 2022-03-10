New Switch eShop Sale Includes A Bunch Of Ubisoft Games

Mario Day might be the big event for Nintendo fans this week, but Ubisoft isn't one to be left out of the fun. Head over to the Switch eShop and you'll find dozens of the publisher's games on sale--including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (also on sale due to Mario Day), South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Trials Rising, and more.

Ubisoft has offered bigger sales in the past, but there are still a handful of great games available at surprisingly low prices. Card and board games fans, in particular, should give the sale a closer look, as you'll find various forms of UNO on sale, alongside Wheel of Fortune, Risk Global Domination, and Trivial Pursuit Live.

If you're looking for a fun way to exercise during the last few weeks of winter, Just Dance 2022: Deluxe Edition is currently discounted by $27. The Deluxe Edition offers a four-month trial of Just Dance Unlimited, giving you access to more than 600 hit songs. The base game features a sizeable 40 song setlist, with tracks from Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Taylor Swift.

All available discounts can be found on the eShop's official website, although we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.

Best Ubisoft deals on Switch eShop