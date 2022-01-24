The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Switch eShop Sale Discounts A Bunch Of Great Capcom Games
Save big on Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Mega Man games on Switch for a limited time.
Capcom's Lunar New Year sale is now live on the Nintendo Switch eShop, offering steep discounts on some of the best titles in the publisher's catalog. This includes iconic titles from franchises such as Resident Evil, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and more.
Although Rise isn't part of the sale, you can save $24 on 2018's Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. If you'd rather hunt zombies than towering monsters, you can check out Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, or a handful of other games from the series--all of which are seeing impressive price cuts.
Mega Man is also prominently featured in the latest promotion from Capcom, with Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, and several others receiving 50% discounts. The sale runs until January 30, so check it out while you can.
Best deals on Switch eShop
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $15 (
$30)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection -- $45 (
$60)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -- $15 (
$30)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle -- $10 (
$20)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate -- $16 (
$40)
- Okami HD -- $10 (
$20)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection -- $20 (
$30)
- Resident Evil 0 -- $13 (
$20)
- Resident Evil -- $13 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 4 -- $15 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 5 -- $15 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 6 -- $15 (
$20)
- Resident Evil Revelations -- $8 (
$20)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 -- $8 (
$20)
- Mega Man 11 -- $15 (
$30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 -- $10 (
$20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection -- $10 (
$20)
- Onimusha: Warlords -- $8 (
$20)
