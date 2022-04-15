The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Switch eShop Sale Discounts A Bunch Of Great Bethesda Games
More than a dozen Bethesda games are currently discounted on Nintendo Switch.
More than a dozen Bethesda titles are now discounted on the Switch eShop through April 28. Most of the catalog consists of Doom titles, although you'll also find Skyrim and a few Wolfenstein entries available at great low prices.
Doom Eternal is getting one of the steepest discounts, with a markdown to just $20. And despite Switch's underpowered hardware compared to its Xbox and PlayStation cousins, the visceral, over-the-top action looks great on the hybrid console. It also runs at a stable 30 frames per second--an impressive feat for such a demanding title.
If you've managed to miss out on Skyrim after all these years (or if you're looking to collect every version of the game), you'll find it listed for just $30, down from $60. It offers a faithful port of Bethesda's iconic RPG, and for folks who like to game on the road, this might be the best way to experience the open-world action.
The full Bethesda Games Sale catalog can be found below--be sure to check out the savings while you can.
The best Bethesda deals on Switch eShop
- Doom -- $20 ($
40)
- Doom (1993) -- $3 ($
5)
- Doom 3 -- $5 ($
10)
- Doom 64 -- $3 ($
5)
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One -- $10 ($
20)
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two -- $10 ($
20)
- Doom 2 (Classic) -- $2 ($
5)
- Doom Slayers Collection -- $25 ($
50)
- Doom Eternal -- $20 ($
60)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition -- $27 ($
90)
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Expansion Pass -- $15 ($
30)
- Quake -- $4 ($
10)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- $30 ($
60)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus -- $16 ($
40)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood -- $10 ($
20)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition -- $15 ($
30)
