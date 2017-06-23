New Switch Action Game Coming From Let It Die's Publisher

GungHo Online Entertainment, the publisher of Suda51's hack-and-slash game Let It Die and the Puzzle & Dragons series, has a game in development for Nintendo Switch. While the company couldn't reveal much information about the project, it did confirm the title will be an "original action game."

"This has been in the works, for about four to five years, and we've been kind of thinking what to do with it," explained GungHo CEO Kazuki Morishita via an interpreter. "And then when the Switch was announced, we decided with the kinds abilities the Switch brings to the market for different ways of playing, we felt that it would be a good fit."

GungHo rose to prominence thanks to its Puzzle & Dragons series, a match-three puzzle game for mobile devices that was a phenomenal success in Japan. The series made its 3DS debut in the West with Puzzle & Dragons Z, which was also bundled together with the crossover Puzzle & Dragons: Super Mario Edition. The studio seems to have similar global ambitions for its Switch project. "We're developing it to be a global-centric title," Morishita said. "We're making it for a global audience."

As for Let It Die, there's new content in store for the game. At E3, GungHo unveiled the Tower of Barbs, a new area that players will have to battle their way through. Along with new gear and enemies, the reveal trailer also gives fans a quick glimpse at the next Four Forcemen. You can get a peak at the Tower of Barbs in the video above.

Let It Die is available free-to-play exclusively for PlayStation 4. GungHo hasn't announced a release date for the Tower of Barbs content.