New Super Mario Odyssey Trailer Is A Jazzy Music Video

Nintendo has released a new live-action trailer for Super Mario Odyssey, though its more of a music video for the game's theme, titled "Jump Up, Super Star!" The video, which you can watch above, features the portly plumber running through the streets of New Donk City, singing, dancing, and making mischief with its denizens.

A few observations: As has been pointed out before, Mario is really short; he exists in a world where people play Mario games; he can apparently commit acts of vandalism with impunity; and finally, that song is very, very catchy. Thankfully, Nintendo has made the song available to download for free on the Super Mario Odyssey website.

Nintendo notes that the download will only be around until January 2018, and "it is not possible to download directly to an iOS device." You'll need to download the track to a computer and then transfer it over, if you want to hear it on the go.

Super Mario Odyssey's release date has been confirmed as October 27. Nintendo has also announced a Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle that comes with a system, a copy of the game, red Joy-Cons, and a Switch carrying case with special markings on it.

For more about how it's shaping up, check out most recent impressions of the game. A new trailer recently broadcast during a Nintendo Direct showcased Mario shirtless (which you'll see in the slides ahead)--and people had a lot to say about that.