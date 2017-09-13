New Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Bundle Revealed

Since launch, we haven't seen much in the way of Switch bundles--at least in terms official ones from Nintendo. That will soon change, as Nintendo has revealed it will package the system with its biggest release of the fall, Super Mario Odyssey.

Odyssey's Switch bundle was revealed during today's Nintendo Direct. As expected, a good portion of time was dedicated to showcasing the game and its Amiibo figures, as well as a new Photo mode. We also got a look at the bundle, which comes with the system, game, themed red Joy-Cons, and a Switch carrying case. The case features a minimalist look that features map- or globe-like markings on it. The bundle will be available alongside the release of Odyssey on October 27. In the US, it will be priced at $380.

