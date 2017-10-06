New Super Mario Odyssey Gameplay Trailer Is Delightful And Cap-tivating

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Super Mario Odyssey. The company has described the new trailer as "cap-tivating" and we are big fans of this pun--good work Nintendo. As you'd expect, the video features everyone's favourite portly plumber running around the game's various cheery, colorful worlds, chucking his hat around with reckless abandon.

For those that haven't been keeping up with Super Mario Odyssey, the game's big new mechanic involves Mario throwing his iconic red hat, now called "Cappy," on objects and enemies in the environment to take control of them. Frankly the implications this has are kind of disturbing, but let's not dwell on that for too long.

Mario can also been seen sporting various cool new outfits, including an explorer outfit, a construction worker outfit, and, of course, his classic blue and red number. You can see all the Super Mario Odyssey outfits revealed so far here. There's also a brief showcase of the game's photo mode, which lets you output images in mobile phone format, for those that want him adorning their lock screens.

Finally, there's a quick overview of the two-player mode, which allows another person to jump in and control Cappy. Check all that, and more, out in the video above.

Super Mario Odyssey launches on October 27. For more about how it's shaping up, check out most recent impressions of the game. A new trailer recently broadcast during a Nintendo Direct showcased Mario shirtless (which you'll see in the slides ahead)--and people had a lot to say about that.

Nintendo has also announced a Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle that comes with a system, a copy of the game, red Joy-Cons, and a Switch carrying case with special markings on it.