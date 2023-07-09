New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Is Only $20 For Prime Day

There's something magical and timeless about a traditional Super Mario Bros. experience, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is still one of the best adventures in Nintendo's library of classic 2D Mario games. Big discounts on Nintendo's best games don't come around too often, and we've never seen a marquee Switch exclusive discounted to $20. Until now, of course. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is $20 at Target for Prime Day 2023.

You'll need to sign up for a free Target Circle membership to take advantage of this deal, but we'd say the massive $40 savings is worth it.

"Despite its aging formula, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is still a great entry in the series, with its typically tight platforming and both accessibility and depth to spare," critic Oscar Dayus wrote in his review. "While it can feel a bit stale for those who have been round the Mushroom Kingdom one too many times before, Deluxe is well worth playing, especially if you didn't get a chance to play NSMBU on Wii U."

You can also get Super Mario Party for $20 as well as Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $30 each.

