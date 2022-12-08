New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Reveals Dee Jay, Marisa, Manon, And JP

The final reveal of The Game Awards pre-show brought a new fearsome foursome to Street Fighter 6, as Dee Jay and brand-new combatants Marisa, Manon, and JP were officially revealed for the game's main roster.

Marisa is a power fighter from Italy with powerful strikes and takedowns, while Manon is a graceful supermodel and judoka from France. The lone returning fighter, Dee Jay showed off his new look with some classic dance-themed moves. JP is the most mysterious of the four reveals, as he seems to use the same purple energy that longtime series villain M. Bison called Psycho Power.

Your Moment. Your Fight.#StreetFighter6 hits the streets on June 2, 2023!

Watch the trailer featuring glimpses of World Tour and gameplay introductions for Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.

🌎 Pre-Order Now - https://t.co/MHy8tcU27R pic.twitter.com/o8A0LzdVYh — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 9, 2022

The trailer also showed more of the World Tour mode, including minigames themed after classic Street Fighter bonus stages. The Fighting Ground section of the trailer showed fresh gameplay of all four fighters set in three new stages: Metro City USA, Italy, and France.

Street Fighter 6 will be launching June 2, 2023--a release date also confirmed at The Game Awards--on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. A second closed beta test will run December 16-19, and players can sign up now over on Capcom's official website.