New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Details New World Tour, Battle Hub, And Extreme Battle Modes

During the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama provided updates on the game's three main features--World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battles.

World Tour acts as the game's single-player mode, and it will allow players to create and customize their own avatar to interact with the world. The custom fighters can build their stats through interactions with "masters" like Ryu, Chun-Li, and other SF characters, all while challenging NPCs to fights. When a player initiates a battle, the game will switch from dialogue to battle instantly.

Once an avatar is created, they can also be used to access the Battle Hub, Street Fighter 6's lobby area. The Battle Hub will let players challenge one another to online ranked and casual battles by sitting down at one of the in-game arcade cabinets. A section of the Battle Hub will also be dedicated to classic retro Capcom games, where players can link up in Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Magic Sword, and more.

Finally, the Extreme Battle mode takes a standard SF6 fight and throws in random obstacles for a new and unique experience. Each match will have specific rules to follow in order to achieve victory, while unique Gimmicks like rolling balls, a charging bull, and more add some unpredictability to a match.

All three of these new modes will be available when Street Fighter 6 launches for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2023. The Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program also announced four returning characters coming to SF6, as well as a closed beta for the Battle Hub function which will begin October 7-10.