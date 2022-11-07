New Stranger Things Game Announced For VR With A Twist

Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things video game, and in this one, you play as the villain. Stranger Things VR is a new virtual reality "psychological horror/action" game coming to VR platforms in 2023.

You play as Vecna, the villain from Season 4, and can use their special spooky abilities. "Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins," reads a line from the game's description.

Stranger Things VR is developed by Tender Claws, an experienced VR developer whose previous credits include George in the Tub and Virtual Virtual Reality 1 + 2.

"Stranger Things VR will allow fans to experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins," the game's description goes on, according to UploadVR. "Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike, as Henry Creel's transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed."

In other VR news, Sony recently announced that its PlayStation VR 2 headset will be released in February 2023, starting at $550.

As for the Stranger Things TV series, Netflix's hit show is coming back for a fifth and final season. While the main show is ending, spin-off series could follow.