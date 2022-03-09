New Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Demo Reportedly Available Soon

No official announcement from Square Enix yet, but it'll probably arrive in the upcoming PlayStation State of Play.

By on

Comments

It looks like a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo will be available in the PlayStation Store soon.

PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account that monitors the PlayStation Store for updates and is generally reliable, reported that a new Stranger of Paradise demo will be released in the near future. The file's download size will clock in around 36GB.

According to PlayStation Game Size, the demo will be available on both PS5 and PS4. We should hear more about Stranger of Paradise's demo in PlayStation's State of Play taking place March 9 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. It will be 20 minutes long and will focus on Japanese-published games.

GameSpot reviewed the second Stranger of Paradise demo and focused on appraising the game's job system. Phil Hornshaw commented, "My impression from the second demo of Stranger of Paradise is that its combat and systems are fun to play with and interestingly responsive, building a uniquely Final Fantasy take on some of the things we've seen from other big action games, like Nioh."

Stranger of Paradise will take cues from the very first Final Fantasy game. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by IGN), Nomura stated, "[It] is not a direct continuation to FF1’s story, but a new story inspired by it."

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch on March 18 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.

