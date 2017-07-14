New Stephen King Show Is A Dark Serial Killer Thriller, Watch First Trailer

Stephen King's stories have always been popular for film and TV adaptations, but it seems that we are getting more than ever in 2017. The big screen versions of The Dark Tower and It are due soon, the TV remake of The Mist is currently screening, and the anthology show Castle Rock is also in development. A new trailer for yet another TV adaptation has now arrived--it's for Mr. Mercedes, which is based on King's 2014 novel and premieres in August. Check it out below:

Mr. Mercedes is a dark crime thriller, and it stars Brendan Gleeson, who is best known for playing Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter movies, as well as for such films as Gangs of New York and Calvary. It also features Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), and Peyton Wich (Stranger Things). Treadaway replaced Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin, who was originally cast but tragically died last year.

An official synopsis has been released, and it describes the show as "the story of a demented serial killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails. This forces the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he can strike again."

The novel was King's first attempt at a more traditional crime novel than his usual brand of horror and was well received by critics. In 2015, it won Best Novel at the prestigious Edgar Awards.

Mr. Mercedes premieres on AT&T's Audience Network on August 9, 2017.