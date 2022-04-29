The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Steam Sale Kicks Off Monday, Early Deals Are Live Now
The Going Rogue sale doesn't begin until May 2, but dozens of titles are already discounted, including Rogue Legacy 2.
Steam's latest sale doesn't technically begin until May 2, but there are already a bunch of great discounts leading up to its launch. Dubbed the Going Rogue Sale, you'll find a variety of roguelikes, roguelites, and more available at discounted prices--including Rogue Legacy 2, Sekiro, and Monster Hunter Rise.
Rogue-type games are (obviously) the main appeal of the sale, and there's no shortage of price cuts on genre standouts. Rogue Legacy 2, which just launched this week, is already down to $20. It follows a format similar to the original, although this time you'll benefit from improved graphics, new classes, and a reworked biome generation system. Our review said the game "improves on its predecessor in every way," making it a must-play for roguelite fans.
The sale isn't strictly limited to roguelikes, as you'll find a variety of titles tangentially related to the genre in the Going Rogue catalog. Monster Hunter Rise is seeing a massive discount ($30), and with its Sunbreak DLC right around the corner, now's a great time to start playing. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Nioh 2 are also seeing hefty price drops.
More deals will be live on May 2, but you can check out the current savings by heading over to Steam. We've also pulled together a list of our favorites below. We'll circle back when the sale officially kicks off to highlight even more deals in the Going Rogue sale.
Best deals on Steam
- Dandy Ace -- $5 ($
20)
- Haiku: The Robot -- $17 ($
20)
- Holomento -- $17 ($
20)
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale -- $40 ($
45)
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale -- $20 ($
30)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $30 ($
60)
- Nioh: The Complete Edition -- $12 ($
50)
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition -- $32 ($
50)
- Onimusha: Warlords -- $8 ($
20)
- Otherworld Legends -- $6 ($
8)
- Peglin -- $18 ($
20)
- Recompile -- $12 ($
20)
- Revita -- $13 ($
17)
- Rogue Legacy 2 -- $20 ($
25)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- $30 ($
60)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer -- $14 ($
20)
- Sparklite -- $6 ($
25)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $10 ($
40)
- Tower of Guns -- $3 ($
15)
