New Steam Sale Is Live Now - Check Out The Best Deals

Steam's Going Rogue Sale is now live, offering huge discounts on roguelikes and other related games. Rogue Legacy 2 is one of the most popular games seeing a price cut, but you'll also find Nioh 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more.

Rogue-type games are (obviously) the main appeal of the sale, and there's no shortage of price cuts on genre standouts. Rogue Legacy 2, which just launched in late April, is already down to $20. It follows a format similar to the original, although this time you'll benefit from improved graphics, new classes, and a reworked biome generation system. Our review said the game "improves on its predecessor in every way," making it a must-play for roguelite fans.

The sale isn't strictly limited to roguelikes, as you'll find a variety of titles tangentially related to the genre in the Going Rogue catalog. Monster Hunter Rise is seeing a massive discount ($30), and with its Sunbreak DLC right around the corner, now's a great time to start playing. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Nioh 2 are also seeing hefty price drops.

Aside from those heavy hitters, you'll also find gems such as Death's Door, Children of Morta, and Enter the Gungeon now on sale. All three were already reasonably priced, but during this latest Steam sale, you can snag them for less than $20 each. And if you still haven't found time to play Dead Cells, consider picking it up for just $15.

Be sure to check out Steam to see all the games on sale, but we've highlighted a few of our favorites below.

Best deals on Steam