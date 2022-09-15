New Star Wars TV Show The Acolyte Adds The Good Place's Manny Jacinto - Report

Manny Jacinto, who starred on NBC's beloved comedy The Good Place, will appear in the upcoming Star Wars TV show The Acolyte for Disney+, according to Variety. Jacinto, should he close a deal to appear in the show, will join previously announced cast members like Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lee Jung-jae.

Jacinto is best known for his Good Place character, Jason, a dim Florida man who loved Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some of his recent film credits have included Top Gun: Maverick and Bad Times at the El Royale.

The Acolyte comes from the mind of Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, who is the showrunner and executive producer. The show is set 100 years before the events of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

It's one of many upcoming Star Wars TV shows in the works. The next one is Andor, which premieres September 21, and will be followed by The Mandalorian Season 3 in 2023. Looking further out, Spider-Man director Jon Watts is directing a new Star Wars show featuring Jude Law called Skeleton Crew, while an Ahsoka show featuring Rosario Dawson is also in the works.

For more on the future of Star Wars, check out GameSpot's comprehensive overview of every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV show in the works.

There are also a handful of new Star Wars games in the works, including Star Wars: Eclipse, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars: Hunters, and a new Star Wars game from Uncharted director Amy Hennig.