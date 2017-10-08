New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Teased With Clip Of Rey's Lightsaber Skills

A new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will be shown on October 9 during Monday Night Football and, ahead of it, a teaser has been released. The video, which you can watch below, appeared on Twitter and shows Rey wielding a lightsaber.

The scene seems to pick up shortly after the closing moments of The Force Awakens, during which Rey travels to Ahch-To to meet older Luke Skywalker. As you can imagine, Rey will no doubt undergo training under Luke's tutelage, and the video is a sneak peek at that.

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15. Actor John Boyega, who plays Finn, recently revealed some new plot details and explained that Finn would continue to be a reluctant hero. "He just wants to get away and not be involved," he said. "His intention in the first place was to go to the Outer Rim. He was brought back [in The Force Awakens], but this is his chance to get away and perhaps find Rey and go off together. He's trying to do that at first."

The movie also stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Fisher sadly passed away in December 2016, however, Princess Leia is expected to receive an "amazing" send-off in the film and will not be resurrected for Episode IX through the use of CG. The Last Jedi will also have an evil BB-8, who we are expecting will quickly become a fan favorite.

Episode IX does not yet have a title, but Lucasfilm did recently bring aboard a Harry Potter writer to contribute to its script.