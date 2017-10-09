New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Shows Rey's Training And Snoke

The newest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here, but if you want to avoid spoilers, sit this one out. Don't worry, we'll leave those big moments out as well.

During Monday Night Football, the latest trailer for the latest edition of the Star Wars Saga hit the air, and if you haven't seen it, director Rian Johnson wants you to avoid watching it, in case you're trying to remain spoiler-free. However, you can still rewatch the first trailer for the film, which debuted earlier this year during Star Wars Celebration in Orlando.

As seen above, Rey, Finn, Kylo, and the rest of the Star Wars characters are all in very different places. Rey is off training with Luke Skywalker to become a Jedi, there are some great spaceship battles throughout the clip, and we even get to see a little bit of Snoke.

However, like Johnson said, there are a few moments that might give too much away for most Star Wars fans. So again, if you're looking to go into Star Wars: The Last Jedi fresh, you may want to skip this.

The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley (Rey), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn)--whose character is a big deal in the new film--Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren). Tickets for The Last Jedi are now on sale prior to its December 15 release.