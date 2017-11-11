New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Packed With Fresh Footage

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now only a month from release and we can expect plenty more publicity over the next few weeks. A pair of new trailers were released recently, and now we have another TV spot.

While this teaser is very short, it's actually mostly new footage. We see Finn delivering the franchise's most famous line, Poe getting some snappy dialogue of his own while in a space battle, and Rey twirling her lightsaber on Ahch-To. Check it out below:

The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15.

Unsurprisingly, the movie is expected to have a huge opening weekend at the box office. Early first-weekend projections have predicted that the film will make $215 million in the US over its first three days. While that would be below The Force Awakens' first-weekend haul of $247 million, it would still be the second-biggest of all time, ahead of Jurassic World's $208 million opening in 2015.

In related news, it was revealed this week that Johnson will write and direct a new Star Wars trilogy. Work on the next set of movies will begin after the release of JJ Abrams' Episode IX in 2019. In addition, Disney are planning a live-action Star Wars TV show, which will be available on its upcoming streaming service.