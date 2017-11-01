New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Arrives, Watch It Here

A new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has landed. The video aired tonight during Game 7 of the World Series, and it's a pretty special spot. There are a number of standout sequences, including a shot of Luke on the Millennium Falcon, an adorable Porg, Finn in a battle with Captain Phasma, and Kylo Ren letting his anger out.

The trailer's tagline is "Darkness rises… and light to meet it." Here's the video:

The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Tickets for The Last Jedi are now on sale prior to its December 15 release.

Unsurprisingly, the movie is expected to have a huge opening weekend at the box office. Early first-weekend projections have predicted that the film will make $215 million in the US over its first three days. While that would be below The Force Awakens' first-weekend haul of $247 million, it would still be the second-biggest of all time, ahead of Jurassic World's $208 million opening in 2015.

The next Star Wars game is November's Star Wars: Battlefront II. We recently played a portion of the campaign and you can read our thoughts on that here.