New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Poster Debuts Before Latest Trailer

A new poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has arrived. The dramatic-looking, red-soaked poster shows Luke Skywalker up top, filled out with principal characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe, Leia, Chewbacca, General Hux, R2-D2, and C-3PO, among others. [Update: The new Last Jedi trailer is also now available, showcasing even more than what's seen in the poster.]

The new poster arrives just ahead of the new trailer, which is expected during the Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN. We'll post the trailer here and a breakdown of what's in it later tonight. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

The Last Jedi comes to theaters on December 15, and tickets are on sale now. Directed by Looper's Rian Johnson, The Last Jedi is a sequel to 2015's smash hit The Force Awakens, picking up directly after the events of that film.

The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Fisher sadly passed away in December 2016. However, Leia is expected to receive an "amazing" send-off in the film and will not be resurrected for Episode IX through the use of CG. The Last Jedi will also have an evil BB-8.

