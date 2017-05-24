New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Characters Revealed In Awesome Images

Vanity Fair are running a major feature on Star Wars: The Last Jedi this month, and following yesterday's covers, a batch of new imagery has been released. These pictures were taken by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz, and they include a first look at two new characters, played by Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern. Check them all out in the gallery below:

Pictures: Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

In the Vanity Fair interview, director Ryan Johnson explained that Del Toro's mysterious character is unnamed in the movie but was known on set as "DJ." "You’ll see--there's a reason why we call him DJ," he said. Dern, meanwhile, is playing a resistance officer named Vice Admiral Holdo.

Johnson also hinted at some of the different locations that we can expect to see in The Last Jedi when it arrives in December, including a "casino city" called Canto Bight.

"[It's a] Star Wars Monte Carlo–type environment, a little James Bond–ish, a little To Catch a Thief," he revealed. "It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe. I was thinking, OK, let's go ultra-glamour. Let's create a playground, basically, for rich assholes."

The director also stated that much of the movie's comic relief will come from this setting. "I didn't want this to be a dirge, a heavy-osity movie," he said. "So one thing I've tried really hard to do is keep the humor in there, to maintain the feeling, amid all the heavy operatic moments, that you're on a fun ride."

The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15, 2017.