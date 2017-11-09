New Star Wars Live-Action TV Show Announced

In addition to a new Star Wars movie trilogy from writer/director Rian Johnson, Disney today announced a new live-action Star Wars TV show. The show was announced during Disney's earnings call today. CEO Bob Iger also announced TV shows based on Monsters Inc. and High School Musical, and an unnamed Marvel series. All of these will be released through Disney's streaming service, which launches in 2019.

Wall Street Journal journalist Ben Fritz reported this from the earnings call today. This is also where Disney announced the new Star Wars movie series.

In January last year, a Lucasfilm representative confirmed that the company had no plans at the time to make a Star Wars live-action TV show--but plans change.

Star Wars fans may recall that Disney announced a live-action Star Wars show, Underworld, in 2005. It was to take place between Episode III and Episode IV. George Lucas himself was working on the show, which was billed as "much darker, grittier" and "more character-based,"according to SlashFilm. But it never happened.

As for the new Star Wars movie trilogy, Johnson is on board to write and direct the first of the new films. Johnson is directing next month's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. No dates have been announced for Johnson's new Star Wars movie trilogy.