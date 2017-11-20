New Star Wars: Last Jedi Images Offer Fresh Look At Rey, Luke, More

Hot on the heels of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster and the latest TV spots, we have a batch of new images. These come via Entertainment Weekly and include shot of the movie's main characters, including Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, Leia, and Luke.

The pictures also include fresh looks at two of the franchise's newest stars--Laura Dern as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico. Check some of the images out in the gallery below, and the rest over at EW.

The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Johnson spoke about his experience of first meeting Star Wars legends Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher. "It took a while before I could sit across the table with Mark and not, every three seconds, think, I'm talking to Luke Skywalker," he said. "With Carrie, I felt we connected as writers very quickly. She spoke her mind, man. They both did.

"Anyone whose life is that weirdly tied to a character like this, where you drop a script in their lap and say, 'Now it's this,' there's no way it's not a discussion. But they were both so engaged in the process, and trusting. The fact that both of them at some point said, 'OK, even if this isn't what I was expecting, I'm going to trust you'--that was really touching."

Unsurprisingly, the movie is expected to have a huge opening weekend at the box office. Early first-weekend projections have predicted that the film will make $215 million in the US over its first three days. While that would be below The Force Awakens' first-weekend haul of $247 million, it would still be the second-biggest of all time, ahead of Jurassic World's $208 million opening in 2015.

In related news, it was revealed this month that Johnson will write and direct a new Star Wars trilogy. Work on the next set of movies will begin after the release of JJ Abrams' Episode IX in 2019. In addition, Disney is planning a live-action Star Wars TV show, which will be available on its upcoming streaming service.