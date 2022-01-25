New Star Wars Jedi Game, FPS, And Strategy Title In The Works At EA

Electronic Arts has announced major plans to create more Star Wars games, with its studios developing three new games, including a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order, an FPS, and a strategy title.

Respawn is overseeing the development of all three games.

Respawn game director Stig Asmussen is working on the next entry in the Star Wars Jedi series, following the success of Jedi Fallen Order. Another game is a first-person shooter, with Peter Hirschmann as its game director. The third game is a strategy title from the newly established studio Bit Reactor. Respawn is producing this title, with Bit Reactor handling the development.

According to reporter Jason Schreier, the new Jedi game might be released as soon as later this year, while the other two titles are reportedly "many years away."

The Jedi Fallen Order sequel has been in production for a while and should be out this year or next. The shooter and strategy game sound like they're many years away. This type of announcement is often for hiring purposes — particularly essential now, during the Great Resignation — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 25, 2022

"We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn," Lucasfilm Games boss Douglas Reilly said. "They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away."

Hirschmann was previously a VP of development at LucasArts and produced the original Battlefront games. Work has only "just begun" on the new Star Wars FPS at Respawn.

EA did not announce any new Star Wars Battlefront games. The series was headed up by Battlefield studio DICE, which apparently pitched Battlefront 3 but the licensing costs were apparently too high. EA's Battlefront and Battlefront 2 sold a combined 33 million copies.

In total, EA has sold more than 52 million Star Wars games over the years that have generated $3 billion, with the mobile game Galaxy of Heroes generating $1 billion its own from microtransactions.

