New Star Wars Hunters Cinematic Trailer Introduces Eight New Characters

A new trailer for Star Wars Hunters--the upcoming multiplayer action game from Zynga--has been released, showcasing eight of the game's playable warriors for the first time.

The cinematic trailer introduces multiple playable characters in the middle of an intense battle. We first see Rieve, an adept lightsaber user and follower of the dark side, taking fire from a Mandalorian called Aran Tal. After a while a Wookiee called Grozz, A Rebel fighter named Zaina, and even some Jawas stacked under one hood all make an appearance on the battlefield.

In all eight characters are shown in the trailer, but we also get a look at the planet Vespaara hosting the battles, including a side view of the full arena map as well as a Hutt Ship hovering overhead. The game's newly revamped website has a profile on all eight of these playable characters, as well as more information about the arena itself.

"Today’s reveal gives viewers their first look at the Arena, a competitive, spectator stadium attracting Hunters from the far reaches of the galaxy to seek their fortunes," President of Publishing at Zynga Bernard Kim said in the official release. "Giving a brief glimpse of the Arena’s high-stakes, team-based action, this trailer showcases just a few of the dynamic characters inspired by the Star Wars galaxy that fans will experience in the game."

Star Wars Hunters is an upcoming multiplayer arena combat game set in the Star Wars universe. It was first announced during the February 17 Nintendo Direct as a Nintendo Switch console exclusive. The game will launch on both the Switch and mobile devices in 2022.