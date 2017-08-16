New Star Wars Han Solo Movie Image Teases Familiar Villains

The upcoming Han Solo movie may have had a few behind-the-scenes issues earlier this summer, but all now seems to be well on set. Director Ron Howard has been releasing a series of images since he took over the Star Wars spinoff, and the latest features a familiar sight. It's an Imperial helmet, which Howard accompanied with the words "the Empire looms large.” Check it out below:

The Empire Looms Large pic.twitter.com/IN7GiiJtXY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 16, 2017

This latest image follows one posted by Howard earlier this month which gave us the first look at Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian. We've also had a picture of Chewbacca on set, what might be a new alien, plus some unofficial behind-the-scenes images.

Howard joined the currently untitled Solo movie in June, following the departure of original directors Chris Lord and Phil Miller. Although the official statement issued by Lucasfilm at the time suggested that their exit was an amicable departure based on "creative differences," subsequent reports stated that they were in fact fired due to clashes with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and co-writer and Star Wars veteran Lawrence Kasdan.

The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, with support from Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Michael Kenneth Williams. It hits theaters on May 25, 2018.